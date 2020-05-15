Joint NGO letter: UN Human Rights Treaty Bodies during the COVID-19 pandemic

As a result of COVID-19, in-person sessions of the UN human rights sessions have been postponed until at least June. While the suspension is affecting the work of the treaty bodies, it is important that they undertake many of the mandated activities such as considerations of individual communications and urgent actions, adoption of lists of issues (LOIs) and lists of issues prior to reporting (LOIPR), as well as development of general comments.

On 11 May, the GDP joined more than thirty other NGOs in a letter to chairpersons of the human rights treaty bodies and High Commissioner Michelle Bachelet. The letter highlights the urgent need for UN human rights treaty bodies to monitor States’ compliance with their treaty obligations during the crisis and to ensure that States – including in declarations of a state of emergency – comply with international human rights standards. “Together, we believe important work can continue and encourage the UNTBs to undertake their mandated activities remotely where feasible.”

Read the full letter.