Joint Learning Initiative (JLI) launches 'Compendium of Good Practices Conducting MEAL in Partnerships with International Actors and Local Faith Actors'

[January 2021] The JLI MEAL (Monitoring, Evaluation, Accountability & Learning) Hub will be launching a ground-breaking Compendium of Good Practices today. The 'Compendium of Good Practices on Conducting MEAL in Partnerships with International Actors and Local Faith Actors' bridges the knowledge gap on how international and local faith actors practice MEAL in a diverse range of development and humanitarian contexts. It seeks to help overcome some of the tensions that can occur in international-local faith partnerships due to conflicting aims, priorities and capacities in the area of MEAL.

The Compendium is based on more than 30 interviews with representatives of secular and faith-based international organisations, local faith actors, and academics, and consists of three sections: Part I, covering methodology and an exploration on the opportunities and challenges of doing MEAL in international-local faith partnerships; Part II, a selection of 10 stories of change that illustrate the diversity of MEAL practices; and Part III, a list of recommended resources, research participants, and a glossary.

The Compendium also includes alternative practices of MEAL beyond Western, secular or Christian approaches. "By sharing a diversity of practices in the area of MEAL and faith in international-local partnerships, we hope the Compendium will contribute to the normalisation of decolonised approaches in the sector." said Dr Jennifer Philippa Eggert, Senior Research Associate at JLI and author of the Compendium.

The Compendium will be launched online and worldwide via Zoom on Thursday 28th January 2021 at 9AM ET | 2PM GMT | 3PM CET | 4PM EAT | 11PM JST. The launch event will include an introduction to the Compendium, followed by a panel discussion and Q&A, and will feature contributions from JLI, Adyan Foundation (Lebanon), Eagles Relief & Development Programme (Malawi), International Care Ministries (Philippines), Soka Gakkai International (Japan), Alliance for Peacebuilding (US), and KAICIID (Austria).

The launch will be co-hosted by the ACCORD Network Research Alliance (US), Adyan Foundation (Lebanon), Africa Youth Leadership Development and Health Initiative (Uganda), Christian Journal for Global Health (US), Hope International (US), Islamic Relief USA (US), and KAICIID (Austria).

The Joint Learning Initiative on Faith and Local Communities is an international collaboration to create and communicate evidence on local faith actors' roles and contributions to humanitarian and development goals for community wellbeing.