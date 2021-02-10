Joint Learning Initiative on Faith and Local Communities (JLI) launches Evidence Guide on Faith Actors and Ending Violence Against Children

● New Evidence Guide (también disponible en español) navigates key learnings, evidence and case studies of JLI's 2019 Scoping Study on Faith & Ending Violence Against Children.

● Evidence Guide offers 10 Key Messages drawn from the 2019 Scoping Study, on issues such as child participation, faith actors as first responders to violence, and 'breaking the silence' on violence.

● Evidence Guide launch accompanied by three-part webinar series examining the role of faith actors in supporting child participation.

[February 2021] The JLI Ending Violence Against Children (EVAC) Learning Hub has launched a new Evidence Guide on Faith Actors & Ending Violence Against Children (in English and español). The Guide navigates the key learnings and case studies of JLI's 2019 Scoping Study on Faith & Ending Violence Against Children.

The 2019 Scoping Study addressed the roles of faith actors in ending violence against children and identified the evidence gaps. The Study is a comprehensive resource that maps and analyses nearly 200 academic and grey literature documents on faith and violence against children, presents interviews with 14 sector experts from a range of faith backgrounds, and collates a series of in-depth case studies.

The Evidence Guide distils the Scoping Study's 10 Key Messages about faith actors' roles, challenges and opportunities to end violence against children. For example:

● Faith actors are often important and trusted first responders to violence against children.

● Faith actors can play key roles in preventing violence against children.

● Faith actors have a responsibility to 'break the silence' around violence against children.

● Faith actors can enable meaningful child participation in all decisions that affect children's lives.

The launch of the Evidence Guide accompanied an event series examining the role of faith actors in supporting child participation. The series consisted of three events:

1) A discussion between faith leaders on Multi-Religious Perspectives on Child Participation

2) A group discussion between practitioners sharing Practical Examples of Child Participation

3) An *Intergenerational Dialogue on Child Participation *between children, practitioners and policy-makers.

The series brought together perspectives from Baháí, Christian, Hindu, Jewish, and Muslim communities, and experiences from around the world -- including Chile, India, Kenya, Lebanon, Nigeria, Panama, Pakistan, South Africa, and Sri Lanka.

The JLI Ending Violence Against Children Hub Co-chair organizations, Arigatou International, World Vision International, Queen Margaret University and Islamic Relief Worldwide, jointly co-hosted the webinars.

The Joint Learning Initiative on Faith and Local Communities is an international collaboration to create and communicate evidence on local faith actors' roles and contributions to humanitarian and development goals for community wellbeing.