Joint humanitarian impact evaluation: options paper

Tony Beck

Commissioned by Evaluation and Studies Section, United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs

Summary

Background and consultation process

This paper, commissioned by OCHA, sets out a process for facilitated consultation over six to nine months on options for joint humanitarian impact evaluation. Consultation is proposed in-country with the following stakeholders: the affected population; local NGOs; the government; the UN Country Team; clusters; donors; and at the regional level. Consultation is also proposed at the international level with: ALNAP members and observers; evaluation bodies; and donors at headquarters. The purpose of the consultation is to collectively define feasible approaches to impact evaluation in humanitarian action which might subsequently be piloted in one to two humanitarian contexts. It is recommended that OCHA coordinate the consultation process by forming and chairing a working group on joint impact evaluation. The working group would guide the consultation process, synthesize the consultation results, and make recommendations on the future of joint impact evaluation. A short background brief on each option in this paper, a set of key discussion points, and a method for capturing and writing up the findings from each consultation process, will need to be completed.

Options

The following options are recommended for discussion during the consultation process:

The purpose of joint impact evaluation needs to be clearly defined before proceeding, so the intended purpose, use and users, and related evaluation questions, should be the first area for discussion:

Option 1: Conceptual Framework and Purpose

Should the purpose be mainly summative/judgment oriented; and/or mixed summative and lesson learning about specific programmes; and/or generalized knowledge generation?

Option 2: Focus - Institution-oriented, affected population- oriented, or both?

Should the scale be the entire system, or parts of the system?

Option 3: Method - Emphasis on quantitative, qualitative, or a combination?

If a combination is chosen, how will this work in practice? There is a major debate on this issue so it is important to discuss it in depth.

Option 4: Capacity

Use of national or international evaluators, or both?

Option 5: Piloting impact evaluation in humanitarian action

It has been suggested that the system could proceed with two joint impact evaluation pilots after the consultation period. Where might this be undertaken?

Option 6: Coordination

A common framework approach? How “joint” should the evaluation be, who will participate, and how?

Option 7: Optimal management arrangements for joint impact evaluation

A dual structure involving a Steering Committee that provides overall guidance and a management group that runs the evaluations on a day-to-day basis?

Option 8: Should a mechanism be put in place to automatically trigger joint impact evaluation?