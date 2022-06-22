Joint ECDC-WHO Regional Office for Europe Monkeypox Surveillance Bulletin, 22 June 2022

Surveillance summary

A total of 2746 cases of monkeypox have been identified through IHR/EWRS mechanisms up to 21 June 2022, 14:00, from 29 countries and areas throughout the European region. Case-based data were reported for 1799 cases from 20 countries and areas to ECDC and the WHO Regional Office for Europe through The European Surveillance System (TESSy), up to 21 June 2022, 10:00.

Of the 1799 cases reported in TESSy, 1796 were laboratory confirmed. 21 were confirmed to be of the West African clade. The earliest date of symptom onset was reported as 08 April 2022. The majority of cases were between 31 and 40 years-old (792/1796 - 44.1%) and male (1761/1771 - 99.4%). Among cases with known HIV status, 115/281 - 40.9% were HIV-positive. No cases were reported to have died. So far 5 health care workers were notified as cases in TESSy. None are known to have acquired infection through occupational exposure to date.

INTRODUCTION

This report provides an overview of the total number of cases of monkeypox identified by ECDC and the WHO Regional Office for Europe through IHR/EWRS mechanisms and case-based data through The European Surveillance System (TESSy) up to 21 May 2022.

The first summary table describes the number of cases identified through the different platforms. The following figures and tables describe national case-based data for surveillance of monkeypox reported in TESSy from all the countries and areas of the WHO European Region, including the 27 countries of the European Union (EU) and the additional three countries of the European Economic Area (EEA).

Case Report Form Data are submitted through the case-based record type MPX to The European Surveillance System (TESSy) database hosted at ECDC.