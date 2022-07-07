Joint ECDC-WHO Regional Office for Europe Monkeypox Surveillance Bulletin, 06 July 2022

Surveillance summary

A total of 5949 cases of monkeypox have been identified through IHR mechanisms and official public resources up to 05 July 2022, 14:00, from 33 countries and areas throughout the European region. Case-based data were reported for 5266 cases from 28 countries and areas to ECDC and the WHO Regional Office for Europe through The European Surveillance System (TESSy), up to 05 July 2022, 10:00.

Of the 5266 cases reported in TESSy, 5265 were laboratory confirmed. Furthermore, where sequencing was available, 99 were confirmed to be of the West African clade. The earliest date of symptom onset was reported as 17 April 2022. The majority of cases were between 31 and 40 years-old (2214/5258 - 42%) and male (5209/5230 - 99.6%). Among cases with known HIV status, 40% (364/917) were HIV-positive. The majority of cases presented with a rash (2684/2793 - 96.1%) and systemic symptoms such as fever, fatigue, muscle pain, vomiting, diarrhea, chills, sore throat or headache (1931/2793 - 69%). No cases were reported to have died. Some (15) cases were reported to be health workers, however further investigation is ongoing to determine whether infection was due to occupational exposure.

Full bulletin with country breakdowns, maps, epidemiological curves, demographics, clinical data, and more, available here:

https://monkeypoxreport.ecdc.europa.eu/ ;

ENDS

eupress@who.int