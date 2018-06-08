Joint declaration by the African, Caribbean and Pacific group of states and the EU on climate change

We, the ACP-EU Council of Ministers,

Representing 107 countries from Africa, the Caribbean, the Pacific and the European Union, committed to the United Nations 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development;

Guided by the ACP-EU Partnership Agreement;

In pursuit of the full and effective implementation of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change and the Paris Agreement;

Committed to the attainment of the long term goals of the Paris Agreement for development, prosperity and security of our planet and people;

Acknowledging the increasing frequency and severity of climate-related disasters that have affected many ACP Countries, such as tropical cyclone Gita in the Pacific, hurricanes Irma and Maria in the Caribbean, and the recent drought in the Horn and Southern part of Africa: