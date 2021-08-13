Joint Data Center on Forced Displacement Strategy with Focus on 2021-2023: Supporting Evidence for Protection and Well-Being

Background

The global reality of forced displacement has changed in recent years, with plenty of worrying trends. There are, however, promising policy developments in response to these trends, but their implementation is hampered by significant and persistent data and evidence gaps. It is against this backdrop that the World Bank and UNHCR together decided to establish the Joint Data Center on Forced Displacement (JDC).

Worrying forced displacement trends

Forced displacement has not only become more widespread with record high numbers of 79.5 million forcibly displaced persons at the end of 2019, but it has also become increasingly protracted and long-term. By the end of 2019, 15.7 million refugees (77 percent) lived in protracted situations, compared with around 53 percent in 2016. The large majority of internally displaced persons (IDPs) also live in protracted crises characterized by high levels of vulnerability, marginalization, and poverty. Although distinct from forced displacement, the global population of stateless persons should also be considered in this analysis, however quality data on their exact numbers and living conditions remain largely unavailable.

More and more development investments are needed to supplement humanitarian efforts as around 85 percent of the world’s refugees reside in low- and middle-income countries with their own complex development challenges. The international community increasingly pays attention to the impact of hosting forcibly displaced persons on states and communities. Given that an estimated 72 percent of the forcibly displaced live in regions that lag behind national averages in their development, this demonstrates the development challenge at hand in many displacement contexts.

Displaced persons increasingly reside in urban areas and informal settlements, or are dispersed amongst local populations. Although significant progress in the delivery of humanitarian aid to urban populations has been made in recent years, this reality, mixed with the complexities of global urbanization trends more broadly, demands innovative approaches to improve data and evidence, and to ensure the most effective response to forced displacement.

Although specific evidence on the impact of COVID-19 on forcibly displaced persons is not yet available, the broader context of the global pandemic should also be taken into consideration. The global recession caused by the consequences of COVID-19 has already had a significant negative impact on the lives and livelihoods of many, as it is expected to have pushed between 88 million and 115 million people into extreme poverty in 2020, in particular in low- and middle-income countries that host most displaced persons. While more data is needed to assess the specific impact on the lives of forcibly displaced persons, the pandemic and its fallout are likely to introduce new trends in the global picture on forced displacement.

In addition to these global trends, key displacement crises in recent years have caught the attention of the international community. The conflict in Syria resulting in a regional refugee crisis, the exodus from Venezuela, and forced displacement across the Sahel are examples of displacement situations that require urgent solutions. At the same time, several protracted conflicts that continue to produce significant levels of new displacement, such as in Afghanistan, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, and Colombia, continue to require attention from the humanitarian and development community as needs for solutions persist for those who are newly displaced and those already displaced for many years.

Promising policy developments

Against this backdrop, durable solutions to displacement are becoming harder to attain, with refugee resettlement at a record low in 2020 and 22 percent fewer refugee returns compared to the same period in 2019. Taking a longer perspective, refugee return over the last decade has also significantly decreased with only 3.9 million returning in 2010-2019 compared to almost 10 million and over 15 million in the previous two decades respectively. The international community has responded to this dilemma most notably through the Global Compact on Refugees (GCR). The Compact acknowledges that a sustainable solution to refugee situations can only be achieved through international cooperation, burden- and responsibility-sharing, and a development agenda that appropriately addresses forced displacement (see box on key objectives).

Endorsed by the UN General Assembly in 2018, the Compact provides a comprehensive framework for action to progress towards solutions for refugee populations. Taken together with the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) these new frameworks can help ensure that displaced and stateless persons are not left behind in development processes, and that displacement is addressed through inclusive and comprehensive approaches. The Compact is accompanied by a Global Refugee Forum, which is organized every four years to bring together governments, refugees, humanitarian and development organizations, civil society, and private sector stakeholders to pledge commitments and monitor progress against the collective implementation of the Compact.

The Compact is part of a longer-term shift in the global policy dialogue on forced displacement that recognizes the limitations of an exclusively humanitarian response and focuses on mechanisms to enhance development engagement. Key milestones in this process include the World Bank 2017 Report on Forced Displacement, the World Bank Group Strategy for Fragility, Conflict, and Violence 2020-2025, the 2016 Leader’s Summit on Refugees, and the Comprehensive Refugee Response Framework as part of the New York Declaration. Further, the first dedicated funding window for refugees and host communities through the 18th replenishment of the World Bank’s International Development Association contributed $2 billion to strengthen response to displacement from a development perspective. This was increased by a further $2.2 billion in the 19th replenishment of IDA that will run from 2022-2023.

Recent policy shifts are not exclusively associated with refugee situations. During the 2016 World Humanitarian Summit, complementary development action was a central theme aimed at transforming humanitarian action worldwide. Securing durable solutions for IDPs and engaging humanitarian and development actors continues to be a focus of the recently established High-Level Panel on Internal Displacement that is mandated by the UN Secretary-General to produce recommendations for transforming international responses to IDP situations. The GP20 Plan of Action for Advancing Prevention, Protection and Solutions for Internally Displaced People, 2018-2020 presents another key multi-stakeholder initiative with a strong focus on enhancing national responses and securing solutions. Since the 2014 launch of the UNHCR Campaign to End Statelessness, there have been new accessions to the UN Statelessness Conventions and reforms in national laws that will help prevent and resolve statelessness. The 360 pledges made at the High-Level Segment on Statelessness in 2019, combined with the additional statelessness pledges made at the Global Refugee Forum, will spur additional achievements.

Several country-level and regional initiatives also demonstrate this policy shift. The Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) led process aims to agree on the early recovery and longer-term peacebuilding and resilience needs for five million Sudanese and South Sudanese IDPs, refugees, and returnees. Similarly, the Solutions Strategy for Afghan Refugees (SSAR) is led by UNHCR and the Governments of the Islamic Republics of Afghanistan, Iran, and Pakistan to achieve more equitable and predictable burden and responsibility-sharing with host countries and communities, and to support the search for solutions, including, where appropriate, through assistance to countries of origin. Both processes are underpinned by Support Platforms launched at the Global Refugee Forum in December 2019 that engage affected states, humanitarian and development organizations, donors, private sector, and other partners committed to show solidarity by providing concrete technical, financial, and development support to find solutions to protracted displacement.

Persistent data and evidence gaps

Despite these positive developments and the increased political attention, significant gaps and challenges exist when it comes to the available data and evidence on forced displacement in middle- and low-income countries. Although large amounts of data are regularly produced—in particular for humanitarian purposes—significant gaps and challenges persist that hinder the full inclusion of forcibly displaced populations in development agendas and national planning processes. Key data and evidence gaps on forced displacement include:

The “quality gap” or a lack of clear definitions and solid methods. The inconsistent use of terminology, concepts, and definitions in the data landscape on forced displacement—as well as variation in methods to collect data and a lack of alignment to well-established statistical standards—impede the creation of high-quality data and hinder the generation of evidence and the comparability across data sources and contexts. Although progress has been made in some areas through the Expert Group on Refugee and IDP Statistics (EGRIS), much work is still needed. Methodological innovations to improve the quality of data and analysis are also underdeveloped.

The “substantive gap” or a lack of quality socioeconomic data that allow for longitudinal analysis and comparisons with host populations to generate evidence on their protection and well-being. Most data on forced displacement are produced to inform humanitarian interventions but are often not well suited for development purposes. An understanding of the socioeconomic situation of forcibly displaced persons, how this compares to non-displaced populations, and how key variables change over time, is a critical data gap.

The “systems gap” or limited integration in national statistical systems of affected countries. The collection of data on forced displacement is often not embedded in national statistical systems and/or the national capacity to do so is low. The inability to generate reliable official statistics and deeper analysis on displacement can hinder the inclusion of forcibly displaced populations in national development processes and impede responses to displacement-specific vulnerabilities.

The “access gap” or limited availability and access to microdata and disaggregated data. Household or individual-level data on forcibly displaced populations is not readily available in many contexts. This hinders in-depth, policy-relevant research and interventions to improve the protection and well-being of displaced households and communities. Often, basic disaggregation of refugee and IDP population data by age, gender, or other key demographics is not widely available and relies heavily on statistical modelling. This limited availability of data also negatively impacts the production of new and robust evidence.

The “coverage gap” or a lack of data or analysis on key population groups and geographical areas. Significant gaps exist for out-of-camp populations, refugees and IDPs residing in urban areas, and stateless persons. The welfare of returning refugees is also a significant blind-spot. Taking a global perspective, there are also certain countries and regions where these gaps are more acute than others; these include regions where local capacity is sometimes low (e.g., Sub-Saharan Africa, the Sahel) but also others severely affected by forced displacement and related population movements (e.g., Latin America).

The current forced displacement data ecosystem is rich with many stakeholders actively engaged in producing, using, and improving available data on these vulnerable populations. Key stakeholders include national governments and their statistical offices; international organizations (e.g., UNHCR, World Food Programme, International Organization for Migration, UN OCHA, and UNICEF); civil society organizations (e.g., the Danish Refugee Council, the Norwegian Refugee Council and their Internal Displacement Monitoring Centre, the International Rescue Committee, and REACH); research institutions; and inter-agency initiatives (e.g., the Joint IDP Profiling Service and others). Despite important efforts made by many of these stakeholders, much work still needs to be done.

The Joint Data Center on Forced Displacement has been established with these specific gaps in mind (see Annex 1 for a timeline on the establishment of the JDC). Bringing together the capacities and data systems of its parent institutions and working in partnership with a broad set of stakeholders, the JDC aims to address these persistent data and evidence gaps, and to convene partners to spark a collective transformation of the forced displacement data landscape.

As will be further elaborated in the following Strategy, which focuses on activities planned for 2021-2023, the JDC aims to build on recent progress, including for example, the work of the Expert Group on Refugee and Internally Displaced Persons Statistics (EGRIS), the launch of the UNHCR Data Transformation Strategy, the inclusion of forced displacement in national statistical systems in a number of countries (e.g., in Kenya and Uganda), and the production of high-quality, comparative socioeconomic data in refugee and IDP contexts (e.g., in the Middle East and in Sudan) to advance this agenda for sustainable impact. Although the JDC mission and expected impact has a longer-term focus, the Strategy identifies key priorities to transform the forced displacement data landscape over the next three years through the joint capacities of the World Bank, UNHCR, governments, and other partners.