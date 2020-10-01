Joint Communique: Fourteenth (14th) Annual Joint Consultative Meeting between Members of The United Nations Security Council and the African Union Peace and Security Council, 30 September 2020

he members of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) and the African Union Peace and Security Council (AUPSC) held their Fourteenth (14th) Annual Joint Consultative Meeting via virtual platform on 30 September 2020. The members of the United Nations Security Council and the African Union Peace and Security Council recalled their previous joint communiques since the inaugural annual joint consultative meeting in 2007, which aim at enhancing cooperation and collaboration of the two Councils in the area of peace and security in Africa, which will have a positive impact on the maintenance of international peace and security.

The members of the United Nations Security Council and the African Union Peace and Security Council reiterated the primary responsibility of the Security Council for the maintenance of international peace and security in accordance with the Charter of the United Nations and the mandate of the Peace and Security Council with regard to the promotion of peace, security and stability in Africa as provided for in the Protocol Relating to the Establishment of the Peace and Security Council of the African Union. The two Councils reaffirmed the provisions of Chapter VIII of the Charter of the United Nations on the role of regional arrangements in the peaceful settlement of local disputes.

The members of the United Nations Security Council and the African Union Peace and Security Council noted that the 14th Annual Joint Consultative Meeting is being held during extraordinary circumstances brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic, which has had a significantly negative global impact, particularly on all African countries.

The members of the United Nations Security Council and the African Union Peace and Security Council discussed matters of peace and security in Africa. They seized the opportunity of the 5th Joint Informal Seminar, held on 29 September 2020, to exchange views on strengthening cooperation between the United Nations as it marks its 75th anniversary and the African Union marking its 57th anniversary, including through specific measures that ensure the sustainability and effectiveness of this vital cooperation. They also reflected on the progress made under the African Union’s Master Roadmap to Silence the Guns in Africa by 2020 and UNSC resolution 2457, including the activities undertaken by the AU during the 2020 Theme of the year ‘Silencing the Guns in Africa: Creating conducive conditions for Africa’s development’ and reiterated the commitment to continue to implement the Women, Peace and Security agenda, pursuant to UNSC resolution 1325 as it marks its 20th anniversary.

The members of the United Nations Security Council and the African Union Peace and Security Council, during their 5th informal seminar, assessed and noted the progress made in further strengthening the cooperation in the area of peace and security. They expressed the importance of further enhancing the cooperation, collaboration and coordination between the United Nations and the African Union and reaffirmed their unwavering support to the leadership of the United Nations Secretary General and of the Chairperson of the African Union Commission.

The members of the United Nations Security Council and the African Union Peace and Security Council held closed meetings on the situation in Mali and in the Sahel region, as well as the situation in Somalia during their 14th joint consultative meeting.

The members of the United Nations Security Council and the African Union Peace and Security Council emphasized the importance of addressing the fundamental root causes and the drivers of conflicts in Africa. They called for all stakeholders to intensify their efforts towards the realization of the objectives outlined in the AU Agenda 2063: The Africa We Want and UN 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

The members of the United Nations Security Council and the African Union Peace and Security Council agreed to convene their 6th Informal Joint Seminar and the 15th Annual Joint Consultative Meeting at dates and venues to be jointly agreed by the two sides in due course.