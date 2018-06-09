Joint Communiqué on the Meeting Between Moussa Faki Mahamat, Chairperson of the Commission of the African Union, and Jean-Yves Le Drian, Minister of Europe and Foreign Affairs of the French Republic

ADDIS ABABA, 8 JUNE 2018

The Chairperson of the African Union Commission, Moussa Faki Mahamat, received Jean-Yves Le Drian, Minister of Europe and Foreign Affairs of the French Republic, at the Headquarters of the African Union, today 8 June 2018.

The Chairperson of the Commission and the Minister exchanged views on efforts to promote peace and security on the continent. They raised, in particular, the growing strength of the G5 Sahel Joint Force and the fight against terrorism in other parts of the continent. They discussed ways and means for enhanced cooperation in support of the efforts made by the African Union and its Regional Mechanisms, bearing in mind the role of France as a permanent member of the United Nations Security Council and its contribution on the ground to the fight against terrorism.

The Chairperson of the Commission and the Minister of Europe and Foreign Affairs discussed the strengthening of the partnership between the United Nations and the African Union with regard to African peace support operations, noting that the latter represent a quick, relevant and effective solution to contemporary threats to peace and security on the continent. The Minister reiterated the commitment of France to work closely with the African Union to strengthen its operations through sustainable support and funding mechanisms.

The Chairperson of the Commission and the Minister of Europe and Foreign Affairs discussed the evolution of the integration process in Africa. The Minister welcomed the outcome of the Kigali Summit of March 2018, which witnessed the signing of the Agreement establishing the African Continental Free Trade Area and of the Protocol on Free Movement of Persons and the African Passport. He expressed the support of France for these flagship initiatives contributing to the structural transformation of Africa. He also stressed the support of France for the reform of the African Union.

The Chairperson of the Commission and the Minister discussed the development of the European Union - African Union partnership, as well as the forthcoming negotiations on the future of the relationship between the European Union and the African, Caribbean and Pacific Group of States, in order to contribute to its modernisation. In this regard, the Chairperson of the Commission recalled the adoption, last March, by the African Union of a Common Position on post-Cotonou arrangements.

The Chairperson of the Commission and the Minister reaffirmed their commitment to multilateralism, which offers the most appropriate path towards lasting and consensual solutions to the complex challenges facing the international community. In this regard, they stressed the importance of close consultation between the African Union and France to support strong, balanced and inclusive multilateral responses to common challenges as they relate to peace, security and development. To that end, they signed a Declaration of Intent establishing a strategic dialogue and cooperation between the African Union Commission and France. The Minister proposed that the first session of the strategic dialogue be held in autumn 2018, in Paris.