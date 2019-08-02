Joint Communiqué of the 52nd ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Meeting, Bangkok, 31 July 2019
from Association of Southeast Asian Nations
Report
Published on 31 Jul 2019
- We, the Foreign Ministers of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), met on 31 July 2019 at the 52nd ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Meeting (AMM) in Bangkok. We underlined the need to further strengthen cooperation and advance our partnership to ensure sustainability in all dimensions for ASEAN amidst the rapid changes in Southeast Asia and beyond.