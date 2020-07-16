Joint agency report: Humanitarian Funding, Partnerships and Coordination in the COVID-19 crisis: Perspectives from local women-led organisations and women’s rights organisations

To an unprecedented extent, the COVID-19 crisis has forced a recognition of the central role played by national and local organisations in humanitarian action. Local women-led organisations (WLO) and women’s rights organisations (WRO) play critically important roles, but their efforts often lack both political and financial support. CAFOD, CARE International UK, ActionAid, DanChurch Aid and Oxfam partnered with local WLO and WRO partners in Lebanon, Jordan, Bangladesh, Uganda, the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), Kenya, Nigeria, the Occupied Palestinian Territories and South Sudan to gather a snap-shot of the Covid19 response to date in terms of access to funding, partnerships and decision-making for WLO/WROs.

This paper summarises our findings and recommendations on direct funding to these groups, indirect funding via international intermediary organisations (including UN agencies and INGOs), their participation in humanitarian coordination processes and post-Covid19 recovery.