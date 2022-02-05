Joining Forces for Zero Tolerance for Female Genital Mutilation in West and Central Africa

For the past decade, global efforts to eliminate FGM have been challenged by humanitarian crises, population growth, economic deprivation, and the coronavirus pandemic.

If efforts are not significantly scaled up, 68 million girls could undergo FGM by 2030, and, as a direct result of the pandemic a further 2 million cases could be added to that total.

As we commemorate the International Day for Zero Tolerance for Female Genital Mutilation, let us continue to join our forces to fight against all harmful practices on girls.

#EndFGM #InvestDontRest