Jobs Interventions for Refugees and Internally Displaced Persons, Jobs Notes (Issue No. 13)

KEY MESSAGES

Forcibly displaced people—refugees and internally displaced persons (IDPs)—often struggle to integrate into labor markets.

The forcibly displaced face significant and multiple obstacles: legal restrictions, loss of assets, physical and mental health issues, skills mismatches, lack of social networks and market information, excessive labor supply, and discrimination.

Interventions to help the forcibly displaced access labor markets must address these multiple constraints simultaneously. How important the different obstacles are in practice depends on the individual characteristics of those forcibly displaced as well as their country of origin and destination.

Thorough assessment of labor market demand and supply characteristics is especially important to design effective interventions in the context of forced displacement. Assessment needs to include the legal context and perceptions and aspirations of the forcibly displaced.