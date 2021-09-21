Jeopardising progress: Impact of the UK Government’s aid cuts on HIV & AIDS worldwide

This report follows the inquiry conducted by the APPG on HIV, STOPAIDS and Frontline AIDS on the impact of the ODA cuts on the HIV response.

Through exploring case studies of UK Aid- funded multilateral, bilateral and research projects, it analyses how crucial organisations, people living with HIV and the HIV response are being affected by the cuts. The report outlines a set of recommendations to mitigate against the damage caused by the cuts and to get the HIV response back on track.