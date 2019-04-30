Japan Donates USD 8.3 Million to Humanitarian Mine Action

The United Nations Mine Action Service (UNMAS) is pleased to announce receipt of a contribution from the Government of Japan in the amount of USD 8.3 million to the United Nations Voluntary Trust Fund for Assistance in Mine Action (UN VTF). Japan’s support will enable the Service to undertake critical humanitarian mine action programming in Afghanistan, Iraq, Somalia, South Sudan, Sudan and Syria. Japan is one of the largest donors to the UN VTF, having provided over USD 140 million since 2010. In addition to its financial support, Japan bolsters UNMAS capacity through the provision of Japanese in-kind personnel.

“The United Nations thanks the Government and People of Japan for their continued commitment to mine action,” stated Agnès Marcaillou, the Director of UNMAS. “Japan’s political, financial and in-kind contributions have enabled a stronger and more effective UNMAS that is fit for purpose in these challenging times, able to respond to the needs of millions of people impacted by conflict and to assist affected states to develop their capacity to tend to their mine action needs.”

The needs of the humanitarian mine action sector continue to grow, as highlighted earlier this year in Geneva, when the United Nations launched the Portfolio for Mine Action Projects for 2019. The Portfolio represents 146 projects across 19 countries, with funding requirements totaling USD 508 million. With only USD 15 million secured, the outstanding needs for clearance of explosive hazards, risk education, and support to victims and their communities remain significant. The Portfolio is available online at:

https://www.mineaction.org/en/portfolio-of-mine-action-projects

