Japan and UNDP Partnership for Building Back Better: Annual Report of 2020 Approved Projects

This annual report provides an overview of the 26 UNDP-Japan funded projects implemented in 20 countries across Africa totaling USD 40 million. The report covers projects that were approved in 2020, to be implemented from March 2020- March 2021, in addition to the No-Cost extension from prior year. The report covers projects across four thematic areas: supporting an inclusive and multisectoral response to COVID-19 by addressing its socio-economic impact; building a resilient and inclusive society; peace and stability and peacekeeping operations; and elections assistance.