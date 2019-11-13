13 Nov 2019

Japan and the Global Fund

Published on 31 Dec 2017
At the G8 Summit in Kyushu-Okinawa in 2000, Japan’s leadership in global health was fundamental to the creation of the Global Fund, and in rallying world leaders to combat the deadliest infectious diseases of our times: AIDS, tuberculosis and malaria.

Seventeen years after the historic summit in KyushuOkinawa, thanks to the extraordinary support and direction of Japan and other partners, the Millennium Development Goal target of reversing the spread of HIV, TB and malaria has been met. Deaths and new infections are in decline. Scientific advances, innovative ideas and private-sector savvy are unlocking improvements in disease prevention, treatment and care – from faster delivery of essential medicines to more effective methods of reaching the people most in need.

Together, Japan and the Global Fund have achieved critical gains in expanding access to health services for the world’s most vulnerable and at-risk populations. Strengthening access to quality health care for all is fundamental to human security: protecting families from preventable diseases and eliminating health threats that jeopardize communities’ progress. Universal health coverage, included in the new Sustainable Development Goals, is a critical component of the mission to end epidemics.

In May 2016 Japan announced a pledge of US$800 million to the Global Fund for the Fifth Replenishment that started in 2017, representing a 46 percent increase when measured in Japanese yen, (due to fluctuating exchange rates). Coming just before Japan’s hosting of the G7 Summit in Ise-Shima, the commitment signals Japan’s steadfast leadership in global health.

