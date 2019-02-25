Japan and FAO partner to support Pacific coastal fisheries

The Government of Japan and the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) will collaborate in a regional project to boost coastal fisheries and livelihoods.

25/02/2019 Apia, Samoa A signing ceremony between the Government of Japan and FAO took place at the FAO subregional office in Apia, Samoa on Monday. The Exchange of Notes is an agreement between Japan and FAO regarding regional funding for a project for enhancing livelihoods and food security through nearshore fish aggregating device fisheries in the Pacific.

The Government of Japan is providing USD 4.636 million (ST 12.248 million) for the three-year project.

This project will include several countries in the Pacific Islands and will contribute to enhanced food security, livelihoods and revenues in selected fishing communities.

The project will strengthen existing fish aggregating device (FAD) programmes or develop and pilot new programmes, strengthen fishers’ associations and cooperatives, improve safety at sea for FAD fishers, and promote alternative livelihood activities.

His Excellency the Ambassador of Japan to Samoa, Maugaoleatuolo Shinya Aoki said in his opening remarks. “Japan is committed and engaged in international cooperation through FAO activities in addressing the complex challenges of food security and the safeguarding and sustainable management of marine resources of Samoa and the Pacific community.” He continued. “We are of the firm conviction that with our collaboration with FAO we can be able to develop an improved fisheries management of nearshore resources and achieve greater efforts in promoting livelihoods of our friends and partners of the Pacific region.”

FAO Subregional Coordinator for the Pacific Islands, Eriko Hibi said. “Fisheries are an important source of food, income and cultural identity for Pacific Island nations. FAO is pleased to work with Japan to support fishing communities, develop livelihood opportunities and improve sea safety for fishers in the region”.

The project will employ inter and intra-country expertise across the Pacific and in other regions with similar small-scale tuna fisheries such as the Caribbean to contribute to knowledge sharing on aspects of nearshore fish aggregation device management, design and deployment. FAO will also engage regional partners, such as the Pacific Community (SPC) and Japanese research institutions that have a significant commitment to make regarding the development of the fisheries sector in the Pacific.