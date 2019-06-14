14 Jun 2019

It takes investment: financing the end of violence against children

Report
from World Vision
Published on 11 Jun 2019 View Original
Download PDF (347.39 KB)

Executive Summary

This paper argues that achieving further progress in ending violence against children depends on better understanding and more effectively harnessing the resources required to finance prevention and response interventions, as well as services and systems.

The message is simple: we need more money, better spent on interventions, services and systems that work for ending violence against children.

To get there, we propose the following six-point agenda:

1 Understanding and tracking current investments.

2 Estimating the costs of preventing and addressing violence.

3 Calculating the return on investment.

4 Evaluating the impact, effectiveness and efficiency of existing investments.

5 Ensuring resources are allocated where they can make the most difference.

6 Identifying new sources of funding through the re-allocation of existing resources and the development of new financing mechanisms.

The implementation of this agenda requires a collective and co-ordinated effort under the auspices of the End Violence – The Global Partnership to End Violence Against Children.

