It Takes Behaviour Science to End Violence against Children: A guide for advocating towards social and behaviour change for ending violence against children (SBC4EVAC)

Ending violence against children requires a change in the way people behave towards children and a shift in the social norms that condone violence towards them. But social and behaviour change (SBC) interventions for ending violence against children are often underfunded and only included as an afterthought. This has to change. This advocacy guide provides ideas and tools for making a case in favour of the inclusion of SBC approaches in the portfolio of solutions embraced by local and national governments, donors and other stake-holders. It includes both a foundational framework as well as worksheets that can be used to elaborate and contextualize advocacy messages intended for delivery to key stakeholders. This guide can be used in concert with the INSPIRE Indicator Guidance and Results Framework and the INSPIRE Handbook.