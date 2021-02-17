Issues Paper: Challenges and Opportunities for a Just Transition (February 2021)

KEY TAKEAWAYS

Issues of just transition should be a core component of climate action, sustainable development, and the transformation of societies and economies.

Just transition measures can mitigate the adverse impacts of economic and societal transition, protect workers, communities, and vulnerable groups, and make sure that no one is left behind.

In addition, a just transition can also capitalize on opportunities, synergies, and co-benefits presented by this transition, increase resilience, and accelerate development efforts.

Challenges for a just transition include limited data availability, gaps in coordination and communication, limited stakeholder engagement, issues of social exclusion, inequality, and marginalization, lack of regulations or enforcement, lack of access, high initial investment costs and risks of transition, lack of financial resources, and issues of informality.

Recommendations for facilitating a just transition include coherent and effective policies and regulations tailored to local contexts, inclusion and participation of all stakeholders, enhanced (re)training and skills development, safety nets and concrete guarantees, creation of trust, support of innovation, identification of entry points and road maps for concrete actions that can be scaled up, and partnerships between diverse actors