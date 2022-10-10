Issue brief: Promising practices from working with refugee-led organizations in Europe

What are refugee-led organizations?

The term refugee-led organizations (RLOs) is understood as organizations that are either entirely established and led by refugees, or have more than 50% refugees in positions of leadership and decision making, and which are providing advocacy, protection and/or assistance to their communities. This includes women-led organizations, youth-led organizations and organizations of persons with disabilities that are inclusive of refugees.

In the European context, many refugee-led organizations identify themselves as “diaspora organizations” or organizations working to support a specific nationality, inclusive of both refugees and migrants.

Many are led by former or naturalized refugees who have been in Europe for a longer period of time and have members with different legal statuses in their country of asylum (such as asylum-seekers, temporary or subsidiary protection holders, family members of refugees who have arrived through family reunification etc.).

Refugee-led organizations;

can be formal or informal;

may or may not be officially registered or have legal recognition in the country.

The degree of organization and structure varies greatly among refugee-led organizations, as does their access to funding and to decision-makers, and the concrete activities that they are conducting in support of their communities. Many refugee-led organizations in Europe also offer support to the host community and engage in activities to promote social cohesion and integration in their countries of asylum.