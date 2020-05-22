World + 3 more
Issue brief: Addressing Disaster Risk Reduction of multiple hazards during the COVID-19 crisis
Attachments
KEY RECOMMENDATIONS:
- Using risk as an opportunity for transformative action
- Harness the role of the youth/young people and innovative solutions
- Psychosocial support must be prioritized as some communities face the ‘triple whammy’ of multiple disaster impacts
- Health pandemics must be mainstreamed in disaster preparedness/contingency planning (this is often neglected)
- Support local organizations at frontline of response but with limited financial resources
- COVID-19 presents an opportunity to strengthen collaboration across different sectors, structures to strengthen ‘integrated’ actions
- Long-term solutions that are climate smart are critical and must remain a priority as climate change impacts combine with COVID-19 to affect the most poor and most vulnerable
- Stimulus packages for COVID-19 response provide an opportunity for initiating a transformational and green recovery with the creation of green jobs