Islamic Relief Yemen: A gendered analysis on cash for work programming in Lahj Governorate

The Sida-funded cash for work (CFW) programme in Yemen provides employment opportunities to approximately 2,000 of the most vulnerable households in Hudayda and Lahj governorates. In this paper, Islamic Relief analyses the ability of female family members to participate in CFW programmes, whilst examining their existing roles and responsibilities, access and control of resources, and protection risks. This learning paper provides key learnings and recommendations for women’s participation in CFW programming.