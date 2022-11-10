Islamic Relief Worldwide Safeguarding Policy

This policy is designed to inform, guide and direct staff and representatives of Islamic Relief’s safeguarding policy which has been designed to create a safe, protective and a conducive environment for a culture of safeguarding across all levels of the organisation. It is mandatory for all those representing Islamic Relief locally, nationally and globally to understand, implement and adhere to all the guidelines outlined in this document and other related policies which form part of the safeguarding framework such Prevention of Sexual Exploitation and Abuse and Child Safeguarding.

2. ISLAMIC RELIEF SAFEGUARDING INTRODUCTION

Islamic Relief is a faith inspired organisation committed to professionalism and the highest standards of excellence in the protection, health and wellbeing of our beneficiaries. Our actions are inspired and grounded by our Islamic values: excellence, sincerity, social justice, compassion and custodianship which hold us responsible for ensuring children, young people and people at risk are protected against all forms of harm and abuse including and in particular violence, sexual exploitation and abuse. Islamic relief is also responsible to ensure staff and volunteers are protected against the risk of harm and abuse.

Islamic Relief believes everyone has the right to be safe, respected and valued regardless of who they are or their circumstances. A key tenet of our values is to ensure that staff, volunteers, our operations and programmes ‘do no harm’ to children, young people and people at risk including risk of discrimination. Any concerns Islamic Relief staff or representatives have regarding their safety or the safety of children, young people and people at risk should be reported using our various complaints mechanisms or procedures Islamic Relief have in place.

This policy is designed to inform, guide and direct staff and representatives of Islamic Relief’s safeguarding policy which has been designed to create a safe, protective and a conducive environment for a culture of safeguarding across all levels of the organisation. It is mandatory for all those representing Islamic Relief locally, nationally and globally to understand, implement and adhere to all the guidelines outlined in this document and other related policies which form part of the safeguarding framework such Prevention of Sexual Exploitation and Abuse and Child Safeguarding.