Islamic Relief Climate Policy: Our Position

Introduction

The breakdown of the world’s weather systems is the biggest threat facing humanity today. Greenhouse gases (GHGs) from human activity emitted into the atmosphere are causing the globe to rapidly heat up. The effects of this warming are being felt the world over, but this is particularly true in countries and communities in which Islamic Relief helps people emerge from poverty and suffering. Unless the emissions stop, we all face a catastrophe of food insecurity and social breakdown which will lead to the deaths of billions of people.

Islamic Relief supports all efforts that will stop this happening. The goal is that heating already in the system will be limited to 1.5 degrees. This can be done, but only through dramatic transformations in the way economies are managed.

There is now a scientific consensus that climate change is man-made and increasing. Religious leaders and followers everywhere have mobilised, while humanitarian and development organisations have joined business, governments and institutions to construct a future which seeks to reduce the threat and manage the consequences. People across the planet, often led by youth, are coming together to tackle humanity’s biggest challenge.

Since at least 2007, Islamic Relief has been contributing to efforts to address the worst impacts of climate change and to limit global warming to 1.5°C. In 2015, we organised international scholars to construct the Islamic Declaration on Global Climate Change, while the Climate Change Policy of the same year, revised in 2018, outlined our positions on these issues.

The effects of climate breakdown are being felt the world over, especially in the places where Islamic Relief conducts its work to help people emerge from poverty and suffering. Already, and increasingly as global temperatures rise, it is essential that people and systems adapt and are prepared for the changes we know will be taking place. For this reason, our chief response to climate breakdown is to help people adapt, and to campaign and advocate for climate change adaptation.

This new Islamic Relief Climate Policy responds to the rapidly changing landscape, to present positions on the developing challenges. It presents our vision, beliefs and policy positions to tackle the climate crisis. Often, the countries, communities and individuals bearing the brunt of climate change already face a myriad of intersecting development challenges, so our policy also sets out how to ensure that climate action addresses the root causes of vulnerabilities, including gender discrimination, socio-political and economic disparities.