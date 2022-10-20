Islamic Relief climate action position paper: Climate migration

Climate migration and displacement

Climate-induced migration includes both movements across borders and internal and localised migration within a country. It mostly takes place in poorer, vulnerable and desert regions and landlocked and small island countries.

The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, which provides regular assessments of the scientific basis of climate change including its impacts and future risks and options for adaptation, reports high confidence that “climate hazards are a growing driver of involuntary migration and displacement and are a contributing factor to violent conflict”.

Since 2008, climate change has uprooted over 260 million people. In the next few years, hundreds of millions more will be at risk of displacement due to hazards including rising sea levels, floods, tropical cyclones, droughts, extreme heat and wildfires.

The actual numbers of future migration and displacement will depend on how well people are able to adapt and, in particular, on their social and economic situation. Patterns will rest, “not only on the physical impacts of climate change, but also on future policies and planning at all scales of governance,” according to the IPCC. One study shows how a billion people will either be displaced or forced to endure extreme heat for every additional 1C rise in the global temperature.

Migration and Islam

The Qur’an calls on humankind to fulfil the role of protectors and helpers to “those oppressed men, women and children, who cry out, ‘Lord, rescue us from this town where people are oppressors!’” (Qur’an 4:75), and promises that those escaping persecution will find “many a refuge and a great plenty in the earth” (Qur’an 4:99). Islamic teachings emphasise that refuge is the divine right of the persecuted and that humankind has the responsibility to provide shelter and protection to those in need, wherever they seek it.

Islamic Relief’s position