Irish development aid agency, Trócaire, marks an important step in localisation by joining the Grand Bargain

Irish overseas development agency, Trócaire, has become the 65th signatory to the Grand Bargain (Trócaire is the newest, 65th Signatory to the Grand Bargain) marking an important milestone in its strategy to advance the localisation of humanitarian action.

As a signatory, Trócaire will continue to build on its 50 years of experience working in partnership by delivering on its Global Strategic Plan and corresponding Partnership and Localisation Strategy and apply them across the humanitarian-development-peace nexus.

What is the Grand Bargain?

As part of the preparations for the World Humanitarian Summit in 2016, a high-level panel explored solutions to close the humanitarian financing gap. One of their recommendations included the need for “a Grand Bargain between the big donors and humanitarian organisations in humanitarian aid”.

The Grand Bargain, launched during the World Humanitarian Summit in Istanbul in May 2016, is a unique agreement between some of the largest donors and humanitarian organisations who have committed to get more means into the hands of people in need, and to improve the effectiveness and efficiency of the humanitarian action.

The Grand Bargain now includes 65 Signatories (25 states, 11 UN Agencies, 5 inter-governmental organizations and Red Cross/Red Crescent Movements and 24 NGOs).

Evolution of the Grand Bargain

Over the past five years, the Grand Bargain has achieved several successes, including:

Significant expansion in monetary volume, people served and geographic coverage of cash assistance, providing greater dignity and autonomy to people affected by conflict or crisis.

Advancing localisation by increasing access to international funding for local and national responders.

Piloting, testing and rolling out harmonised tools, including those used for narrative reporting.

In 2021, the Grand Bargain launched a new framework called the Grand Bargain 2.0. This framework lays out how the signatories will aim to achieve the overall strategic objective of better humanitarian outcomes through enhanced efficiency, effectiveness and accountability. The framework has four key outcome pillars that focus on: 1) Flexibility, predictability, transparency and tracking; 2) Equitable and principled partnerships; 3) Accountability and inclusion and 4) Prioritisation and coordination.

For more information, please see the Framework and the annexes for the Grand Bargain 2.0.

Why did Trócaire sign up to the Grand Bargain

Since the establishment of Trócaire’s Global Hub on Partnership & Localisation in Nairobi, through the support of Irish Aid, the agency has a greater organisational capacity to engage with key global instruments like the Grand Bargain. And, while the Grand Bargain has achieved a great deal to date, it continues to fall behind its target of 25% of global funding flows being channelled directly to local and national actors.

Michael Solis, Trócaire’s Global Director – Partnership & Localisation, said there were various reasons for signing onto the Grand Bargain.

“Firstly, as a partnership agency that significantly surpasses the 25% benchmark of direct as possible funding to local actors, Trócaire felt that its way of working aligns with the Grand Bargain’s objectives.

“Secondly, Trócaire was interested in joining other signatories in coordination and collective advocacy efforts to advance the goals of the Grand Bargain, particularly the outcome pillars relating to localisation.

“Thirdly, Trócaire aims to participate proactively in relevant Grand Bargain workstreams, complementing its participation with other networks, such as the Charter for Change. Through this, Trócaire’s seeks to improve its own practice against each of the Grand Bargain workstreams and its ability to report against them.

“Finally, Trócaire hopes to support the increased voice and influence of local and national actors in the National Reference Group process for more meaningful local and national engagement with the Grand Bargain 2.0. “

