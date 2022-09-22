Ireland announces increased support to the Global Fund to fight AIDS, TB and Malaria

Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney T.D. announced in New York today that Ireland will increase its contribution to the Global Fund to fight AIDS, TB and Malaria by 30% for the period 2023-2025, reaffirming Ireland's commitment to ending the three diseases by 2030.

One of the founding members of the Global Fund since its inception in 2002, Ireland has contributed over €273 million in funding to-date. This new funding commitment of €65 million amounts to a 30% increase in funding from Ireland to help combat AIDS, TB and Malaria.

Speaking at the Global Fund's Seventh Replenishment Conference in New York today, Minister Coveney said:

"As a founding member of the Global Fund, I am proud of Ireland's long-term partnership. We have seen first-hand the life-changing work of the organisation. 50 million lives saved since 2002 - that is ten times the population of Ireland."

"Ireland will play its part in the global efforts to do what is needed to end HIV and AIDs, to end TB, and to end malaria. I am delighted to confirm that the Government of Ireland will increase its contribution to the Global Fund by 30%. We will play our part in the effort to save 20 million more lives."

Speaking on the announcement of the increase, Minister of State for Overseas Development Aid and Diaspora, Colm Brophy T.D., said:

"We must continue to work together to regain ground lost against HIV, TB and malaria during the COVID-19 pandemic. It is critical to get back on track in achieving the UN's Sustainable Development Goal targets by 2030. The Global Fund is Ireland's largest global health partner. The results it has achieved over the last 20 years have been remarkable. By increasing our funding by 30%, we are signalling Ireland's commitment to ending AIDS, TB and malaria."

The Global Fund to fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria (Global Fund), founded in 2002, is a leading international funding body for these three diseases.

As Ireland's largest partner in global health, the Global Fund has achieved remarkable results over the last 20 years in the fight against HIV, TB and malaria and has consistently represented a strong investment for Ireland. Health programmes supported by the Global Fund partnership have saved at least 50 million lives to date

Ireland has contributed €50 million to the Global Fund for the period 2020-2022.

This new funding commitment of €65 million is in response to the Global Fund's call on the world to mobilise US$18 billion to save 20 million lives, reduce inequalities in health services through a more people-centered approach, and strengthen health systems for resilience, sustainability and broader pandemic preparedness.

21 September 2022