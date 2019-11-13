Ireland and the Global Fund

Ending AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria

Smart, effective health investments through the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria have saved more than 20 million lives since 2002, expanding opportunity and achieving greater social justice for families and communities worldwide.

Our Partnership

As a founding partner, Ireland has been a key supporter of the Global Fund since 2002, contributing €193.5 million between 2002 and 2016. For the three-year funding period starting in 2017, Ireland has pledged €30 million – a firm sign of its commitment to alleviate the burden of the three diseases and building strong and resilient health systems. This represents the largest single investment for Ireland in global health and HIV.

Ireland takes part in the central governance of the Global Fund as part of the Point Seven voting constituency on the Global Fund Board (comprising countries that are committed to reaching the target of 0.7 percent of gross national income for official development assistance). In addition, Ireland participates in Country Coordination Mechanisms – the committee of community, government and health representatives that develop and guide Global Fund-supported programs in a country – in Uganda and Mozambique. Ireland’s priorities have contributed to important Global Fund decisions, with increased emphasis on resilient and sustainable systems for health, greater focus on challenging operating environments and sustained commitment to transparency and accountability.

Priority Areas of the Partnership

Resilient and Sustainable Systems for Health: The universal right to health is the principle that aligns the Global Fund with Irish Aid’s priority of ensuring equity of access to quality health care. The Global Fund’s core mission – to end HIV, TB and malaria as epidemics – can only be achieved with stronger systems for health, including improved facilities, care, training for health workers, information management, access, and stronger community support and response mechanisms. Global Fund investments in the treatment and prevention of HIV, TB, and malaria do not just improve the response to those diseases – they improve countries’ overall health systems. Forty percent of Global Fund investments go toward building resilient and sustainable systems for health.