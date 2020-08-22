The IRC at work - Inside Our Response to COVID-19 - Summer 2020

COVID-19 Will Hit Refugees the Hardest Dear Friends,

How can you socially distance when you don’t have a home?

How do you keep your family safe from an invisible emergency, when you’re already fleeing for your life?

These are among the impossible questions refugees face as COVID-19 rapidly spreads across the globe. In this edition of the IRC at Work, you will see how we have responded to assist them. With agility and teamwork, we have managed to adapt and continue our lifesaving programs—while combating the spread of COVID-19 in 40 countries worldwide.

Our organization has mobilized swiftly. Within days of the pandemic, IRC teams were delivering food, including 5,000 meals a day in NYC, and medicine to refugees and vulnerable communities. Globally, we prepared for a nightmare scenario: outbreaks in refugee camps. We were proactive in sending protective gear, hygiene kits, and vital information about COVID-19, including symptoms and prevention education.

This work is far from easy.

Take Yemen, for example. Families live in cramped conditions, without clean water and sanitation, hiding from airstrikes. Due to underlying health issues and life in camps, Yemenis are five times more likely to contract COVID-19.

You will learn more about the crisis in Yemen and how our team on the ground is working nonstop in our Crisis Watch.

You will also learn about our efforts to stop the spread of COVID-19 in places like Bangladesh. The virus has spread to Cox’s Bazar, which holds the largest refugee camp in the world. Refugees there are living 40,000 to 70,000 people per square kilometer. Our efforts to ensure their safety are only possible because of you.

As you read the following pages, please know that every picture of supplies delivered, every neighbor helped, every life changed…is thanks to IRC supporters. Your compassion in the midst of this pandemic has been more than a lifeline. It has given refugee families reason to hope.

As always, I welcome your thoughts, ideas and suggestions. Please feel free to email me at David.Miliband@Rescue.org.

All the best,

David Miliband President and CEO International Rescue Committee