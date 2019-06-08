08 Jun 2019

IRC Gender Action Plan fact sheet

International Rescue Committee
Published on 07 Jun 2019
Gender Equality Scorecard and Action Plan (GAP)

The Gender Action Plan (GAP) is an organization wide, 3-year plan that identifies actions to close the gender gap at the International Rescue Committee. It comes from the belief that we must be a gender equitable organization in order to deliver gender equitable programs in the communities we serve.

The goal is that, by 2022, worldwide the IRC will have a gender balanced workforce with dynamic, varied and innovative perspectives that drive the effectiveness and success of the organization. The GAP directs how we will achieve this goal by narrowing inequalities inside the IRC.

This is not an ambition; this is a plan. The GAP consists of 16 indicators geared towards 3 outcomes:

1) Attraction and promotion of female staff

2) Consistent staff attitudes that uphold gender equality

3) Organizational culture where women are safe and respected.

The GAP is focused on internal operations while gender integration in programs is done through the IRC’s Good/Great Standards. It includes activities and targets which will be monitored on a bi-annual basis and assigns responsibilities and accountabilities across the organization, including the provision of technical support to meet our objectives.

