The IPCC’s Special Report on the Ocean and Cryosphere in a Changing Climate: What’s in it for South Asia?

Key messages

Climate change driven by human activity is changing the temperature and chemistry of the oceans These changes harm marine life and people who depend on it Sea level rise and other climate hazards increasingly affect South Asia The frozen lands in high mountain Asia are changing, with implications for society The best way to limit changes in the oceans and cryosphere is to mitigate climate change Early action reduces climate risks and costs less than dealing with future damages Future-proofing coastal development will be essential Environmental governance and management must join up across scales and address social issues Communication, education and capacity building are critical

About this report

The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) published its Special Report on the Ocean and Cryosphere in a Changing Climate in 2019. The Special Report was a response to proposals from governments and observer organisations to the IPCC.

For its preparation, more than 100 scientists from more than 30 countries assessed “the latest scientific knowledge about the physical science basis and impacts of climate change on ocean, coastal, polar and mountain ecosystems, and the human communities that depend on them.”2 Communities’ vulnerabilities and adaptation capacities and societies’ options for achieving climate-resilient development pathways were also assessed. The Special Report’s findings are of great importance to South Asia and the world.

This publication offers a guide to the IPCC’s Special Report on the Ocean and Cryosphere prepared for decision-makers in South Asia by the Climate and Development Knowledge Network (CDKN), Overseas Development Institute (ODI), ICLEI–Local Governments for Sustainability South Asia, and SouthSouthNorth (SSN). This is not an official IPCC publication.

The IPCC’s own Summary for Policy Makers focuses principally on global issues and trends. This report distils the richest material available on South Asia from the 700+ pages of the Special Report. In a few places, we have included supplementary material from recently published research that extends and explains the points made in the IPCC’s Special Report. We have clearly labelled this supplementary material ‘Beyond the IPCC’. This guide responds to widespread demand among CDKN’s South Asia partner networks for region-specific information.

Please visit www.cdkn.org/oceanreport for slides, images and infographics you can use in association with this guide.