30 Dec 2019

The IPCC’s Special Report on the Ocean and Cryosphere in a Changing Climate: What’s in it for Latin America?

Report
from Climate and Development Knowledge Network
Published on 30 Dec 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (6.24 MB)

Key messages

  1. Climate change driven by human activity is changing the temperature and chemistry of the oceans

  2. These changes harm marine life and people who depend on it

  3. Sea level rise and other climate hazards increasingly affect Latin America

  4. Latin America’s high mountain frozen lands are melting, with implications for society

  5. The best way to limit changes in the oceans and cryosphere is to mitigate climate change

  6. Early action reduces climate risks and costs less than dealing with future damages

  7. Future-proofing coastal development will be essential

  8. Environmental governance and management must join up across scales and address social issues

  9. Communication, education and capacity building are critical

About this report

The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) published its Special Report on the Ocean and Cryosphere in a Changing Climate in 2019.
The Special Report was a response to proposals from governments and observer organisations to the IPCC.

For its preparation, more than 100 scientists from more than 30 countries assessed “the latest scientific knowledge about the physical science basis and impacts of climate change on ocean, coastal, polar and mountain ecosystems, and the human communities that depend on them.”2 Communities’ vulnerabilities and adaptation capacities and societies’ options for achieving climate-resilient development pathways were also assessed. The Special Report’s findings are of great importance to Latin America and the world.

This publication offers a guide to the IPCC’s Special Report on the Ocean and Cryosphere prepared for decision-makers in Latin America by the Climate and Development Knowledge Network (CDKN), Overseas Development Institute (ODI), Fundación Futuro Latinoamericano and SouthSouthNorth (SSN). This is not an official IPCC publication.

The IPCC’s own Summary for Policy Makers focuses principally on global issues and trends. This report distils the richest material available on Latin America from the more than 700 pages of the Special Report. In a few places, we have included supplementary material from recently published research that extends and explains the points made in the IPCC’s Special Report. We have clearly labelled this supplementary material ‘Beyond the IPCC’. This guide responds to widespread demand among CDKN’s Latin America partner networks for region-specific information.

Please visit www.cdkn.org/oceanreport for slides, images and infographics you can use in association with this guide.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

How ReliefWeb’s Topic Pages help to shed light on complex humanitarian issues

It is a commonplace that there is an abundance of information available about humanitarian situations; the key issue is not how much information we have at our disposal but how we present it in the …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.