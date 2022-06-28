IPC Technical Guidance Note: Guidance for incorporating the impact of the conflict in Ukraine on IPC acute food insecurity classifications (May 2022)

Introduction

The conflict in Ukraine started on 24 February 2022. Besides devastating the lives of the population of Ukraine and decimating key parts of the infrastructure and economy of the country, the armed conflict has wide repercussions outside the Ukraine borders due to the importance of Russia and Ukraine as food crop exporters and the prominent role of Russia in the global economy in terms of oil, natural gas, fertiliser and their components, and employment opportunities especially for citizens from European countries.

Because of the potential impacts that this crisis can have on global acute food insecurity, the IPC Global Support Unit has prepared the guidance below for as a resource for IPC analysts as they conduct the IPC Acute Food Insecurity analysis.

This note is structured around the IPC Analytical Framework (figure 1) and focuses on providing a set of guiding questions that analysts should consider when conducting analysis of the different food security elements. In order to conduct the analysis, analysts should consider the different risks the Ukraine crisis poses on food security in the country e.g. through impacts on imports and increasing inflation especially due to high food and fuel prices, but also potential mitigating factors such as high self-sufficiency in food products, good trade relations or increasing revenue for the country due to high prices of exports. The analysts are encouraged to review the questions below in light of evidence available on the situation..