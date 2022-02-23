The IPC Governance Structure (Published February 2022)

• Country Level: At the country level, Technical Working Groups (TWGs) are the foundation of the IPC governance structure (figure below). These comprise technical experts representing key stakeholder institutions/organisations responsible for leading the country’s planning, coordination, and implementation of IPC activities. Where considered appropriate and feasible, IPC TWGs can be supported by other bodies, such as a senior management group, equivalent in composition and function to a steering committee at the country level, inclusive of all key partners involved in the IPC process.

• Regional Level: In most regions, regional IPC TWGs composed of representatives from key stakeholders are usually established to support the funding, implementation and institutionalisation of IPC at the country level and dissemination of IPC results and advocacy at the regional level. IPC regional coordinators and trainers, who are part of the IPC Global Support Unit (GSU), also play a key role in coordinating IPC activities within the region and provide direct support to regional and country stakeholders for IPC implementation.

• Global Level: At the global level, the IPC is governed by the IPC Global Steering Committee and is composed of senior officers representing the 15 partner organisations. The Steering Committee is responsible for strategically guiding and positioning the IPC globally. There is also a Technical Advisory Group (TAG) that is responsible for advising the Steering Committee on technical matters. This group is made up of high-level technical experts from the agencies represented on the IPC Global Steering Committee. If necessary, the TAG can invite experts from any relevant agencies to form working groups to work on specific topics. The IPC GSU is the operational arm of the IPC Global Steering Committee. Hosted at the Food and Agriculture Organization of the UN, the IPC GSU promotes the IPC within global decision-making structures and develops and updates IPC protocols and technical guidance based on inputs from the TAG. It also provides capacity development, technical and communication support to countries, as well as quality assurance oversight, among other things.