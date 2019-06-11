IOM Washington Newsletter, April - May 2019

Headlines

IOM Washington Chief Joins Expert Panel on the Venezuelan Migration Response in Colombia

On April 9, the International Republican Institute and Sayara International hosted a panel discussion on the effects of the Venezuelan migrant crisis in Colombia. IOM Washington Chief of Mission Luca Dall'Oglio IOM provided an overview of trends in the region and its response through the inter-agency coordination platform. To learn more, contact Liz Lizama.

Niger National Police breaks ground on new headquarters building

Construction of a new headquarters building for the Directorate of Territorial Surveillance began on April 17. The new headquarters is part of a project funded by the Bureau of International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs of the U.S. Department of State and implemented by IOM Niger to strengthen border police capabilities. Read more

Students Debate Resolutions to End Modern Slavery at Model UN Conference

More than 600 middle and high school students, educators, volunteers and guests participated in the 15th Annual Spring Model UN Conference held at the U.S. Department of State on April 26. The event hosted by Global Classrooms DC (GCDC), the flagship education programme of the UN Association of the National Capital Area (UNA-NCA), marked the culmination of a year-long partnership between UNA-NCA and USA for IOM, the nonprofit partner of the International Organization for Migration. The students discussed a number of global issues, including the migration-related topic of modern slavery.

Aid Workers Race to Prepare Bangladesh’s Rohingya Refugee Camps for Cyclone Fani

Bangladesh lies in one of the world’s most cyclone-prone regions. Extreme weather systems often form in the Bay of Bengal and head north, making landfall in northern India or coastal Bangladesh. In April, IOM responded to the threat of Cyclone Fani with cross-cutting preparedness programming, shelter strengthening, awareness raising sessions and capacity building of Mobile Medical Teams, among other activities.

Impact of Western Hemisphere Regional Migration Program Highl ighted during Costa Rica Visit

IOM recently welcomed staff from the U.S. Department of State's Bureau of Population, Refugees, and Migration (PRM) Office of International Migration during a monitoring visit in Costa Rica April 29-May 3 to assess the impact of PRM-funded activities. The visit highlighted the positive change in the capacities of government authorities to manage migration effectively, collect and analyze migration data, and identify trafficking victims. To learn more, contact Rachel Sanchez.

Up the River: Aid is gradually reaching remote communities struck by Cyclone Idai

Following the landfall of Cyclone Idai in Mozambique, many remote communities were devastated. With support from partners like USAID, IOM has assisted approximately 30,000 households with various shelter and essential household items, including 35,000 tarpaulins, 13,000 blankets and 4,000 kitchen sets.

USA for IOM Contributes $50,000 to Global Assistance Fund

USA for IOM, the nonprofit partner of IOM, remains committed to support victims of trafficking and other vulnerable migrants. With support from its generous donors, USA for IOM has granted $50,000 in the past year to IOM's Global Assistance Fund. This emergency mechanism provides immediate and comprehensive protection and assistance to migrants in vulnerable conditions.

Over the past decade, USA for IOM has granted more than $7 million to IOM programs, including migrant assistance, emergency response and post-crisis recovery

IOM South Sudan partner launches new Rapid Response Fund project

Supported by USAID’s Office of U.S. Foreign Disaster Assistance, IOM South Sudan manages the Rapid Response Fund (RRF) and coordinates with local organizations to swiftly implement specific emergency interventions. With the RRF, IOM partner MENTOR Initiative initiated vector disease control activities in preparation for the rainy season.