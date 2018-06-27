27 Jun 2018

IOM, UNHCR appeal for region-wide action by EU countries over Mediterranean tragedies

Report
from International Organization for Migration, UN High Commissioner for Refugees
Published on 27 Jun 2018 View Original
© UNHCR/Scott Nelson
A fishing boat heads to sea on the southern Mediterranean. Thousands of refugees and migrants have died while trying to reach Europe on rubber dinghies or small wooden boats like this one.
© UNHCR/Scott Nelson

Concerned with the ongoing human tragedy in which almost 1,000 refugees and migrants have perished while being smuggled across the Mediterranean this year, UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, and IOM, the UN Migration Agency, are today appealing to European Union countries for concerted, region-wide action to greatly reduce needless loss of life at sea.

UNHCR and IOM believe a new collaborative approach is needed to make disembarkation of people rescued at sea more predictable and manageable. This should build on ongoing collaboration between the EU, UN and African Union. People rescued in international waters should be quickly brought ashore in safe locations in the EU, and potentially elsewhere too.

The approach needs to be complemented by more resettlement places, family reunification and other solutions within the EU, and increased support to countries where people are disembarked.

“In the past 10 days we have had vessels on the Mediterranean Sea carrying rescued refugees and other migrants and unable to dock because of political deadlock in Europe. Upholding the right to asylum in EU Member States is absolutely crucial,” said UN High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi. “Denying rescue, or shifting responsibility for asylum elsewhere is completely unacceptable. We need countries to come together and chart a new way forward.”

“Our priority is saving the lives of all those who have been victimized by smugglers who cynically put men, women and children alike, into unsafe rafts on the high seas,” said William Lacy Swing, IOM’s Director General. “So far this year nearly 1,000 people have lost their lives due to this cruel calculus in which the smuggler always wins.”

Sea arrivals of refugees and migrants peaked in 2015 when more than a million desperate people crossed the Mediterranean to Europe and almost 5,000 died trying to make it. Three years on, arrivals are back at pre-2014 levels and are dropping towards their long-term historic averages. So far, this year some 42,000 have crossed the Mediterranean to Europe, compared with 85,000 at the same period last year.

IOM and UNHCR urge European States to seize the opportunity provided by tomorrow’s EU Summit to find a new and united approach to the situation of Mediterranean arrivals that answers the shared needs of all countries to be able to manage their borders and migration policies while simultaneously upholding European and international asylum standards developed over decades. European support, solidarity and collaboration with refugee hosting countries in developing regions, as well as countries of transit, has become more critical than ever.

IOM and UNHCR are ready to support States in this effort.
For further information please contact in Geneva:
Adrian Edwards UNHCR – edwards@unhcr.org, +41 79 557 9120
Charlie Yaxley, UNHCR – yaxley@unhcr.org, +41 79 580 8702
Leonard Doyle, IOM – IOM Chief Spokesperson, ldoyle@iom.int, +41 79 285 7123

International Organization for Migration:

Copyright © IOM. All rights reserved.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

How we inform on humanitarian crises 24/7

Because humanitarian response isn’t only active from 9 to 5, neither is ReliefWeb. We actually monitor crisis situations non-stop.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.