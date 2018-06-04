04 Jun 2018

IOM Regional Office for East and Horn of Africa - May 2018 Bulletin

International Organization for Migration
Reintegration Facility project launched in Somaliland

The European Union (EU)-funded "Reintegration Facility" project was launched on 24 April in Somaliland. The kick-off meeting event was hosted by the Somaliland Government, EU and IOM. The project will help migrants from Somaliland who have become stranded in African countries to return home voluntarily and reintegrate into their communities. It will also assist Ethiopians in Somaliland to return home and provide them with reintegration support.

Representatives from the Government, civil society and the United Nations attended the event, coordinated with the National Displacement and Refugee Agency.

The project will increase the capacities of partner countries and relevant stakeholders to develop and strengthen return and reintegration policies and processes, facilitate safe, humane and dignified assisted voluntary return processes among partner countries, and facilitate sustainable reintegration across three dimensions: successful economic reintegration and strengthened livelihoods, social reintegration and psychosocial reintegration.

The project is part of the larger EU-IOM Joint Initiative for Migrant Protection and Reintegration, which facilitates orderly, safe, regular and responsible migration management through the development of rights-based and developmentfocused policies and processes on protection and sustainable reintegration. The EU-IOM Joint Initiative, backed by the EU Trust Fund, includes close collaboration with 26 African countries.

In Burundi, IDPs, Returnees and Host Communities Benefit from Livelihood Support

In April, 120 internally displaced persons (IDPs), returnees and host community representatives undertook entrepreneurship training and were provided with mentorship opportunities in agriculture. The training was funded by the Belgian Development Cooperation.

The trainees, drawn from 24 community-based associations, will in turn train others. Some 600 people are expected to benefit from the training. To date, participants have received training on business development, value chain management and agricultural processing.

As part of the training, participants visited different private sector groups focused on improving agricultural production, including Solidarity for Sustainable Development and Economic Growth (Solidarité pour le développement durable et le relèvement de l’économie). The organization works towards finding agricultural and husbandry methods that are resistant to climate change.

The visits helped trainees witness first-hand innovative agricultural techniques and trends. They also received one-onone mentoring on ways to enhance their own businesses.

IOM supported the trainees to start small income-generating activities (IGA) and provided start-up kits for small, quick impact projects to support the livelihoods of IDPs, returnees and host communities. As a result, the 24 associations were able to launch 32 successful agricultural and forestry businesses in Rutana province.

The province, where the four-month project was implemented from January to April 2018, hosts a large number of IDPs and returnees.

International Organization for Migration:

