IOM Recommendations to the Finnish Presidency of the Council of the European Union (July - December 2019)

EU Budget and SDGs Anchor IOM Recommendations to EU Council Presidency

Brussels – The International Organization for Migration (IOM) in recommendations released yesterday (01/07), encouraged the new Presidency of the Council of the European Union (EU) to advance a long-term EU budget that promotes orderly, safe, regular and responsible migration as key to sustainable development in countries of origin, transit and destination.

Finland – which on 1 July assumed the EU Presidency for the next six months – will be leading the Presidency when Heads of State and Government gather at the United Nations in New York in September to review progress on the implementation of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and the 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

“At the same time, the Finnish Presidency will play an essential role in advancing the next long-term EU budget, which we recommend be designed to ensure that well-managed migration positively contributes to the achievement of the 2030 Agenda,” said Ola Henrikson, IOM’s Regional Director for the EU, European Economic Area and North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO).

“SDG target 10.7 calls on governments to facilitate orderly, safe, regular and responsible migration. This budget is an opportunity to do so with a long-term perspective,” he said.

IOM’s key recommendations therefore encourage coherent, evidence-based EU migration policies across the spectrum that can help to ensure that well-managed migration is a driver of development and well-being for migrants, communities and countries in Europe and beyond. The Finnish Presidency is equally encouraged to promote a change in the narrative on migration at the highest levels.

Concerning the EU’s approach to return, readmission and reintegration, IOM believes that EU migration funds within the EU’s next Multiannual Financial Framework (MFF) should be designed to fully respect fundamental rights and guarantee humane, dignified return conditions.

Finally, because migration plays a key role in today’s environment and climate change challenges, IOM recommends that EU Member State planning integrates migration into climate and environment policies and ensures that regional cooperation frameworks address this issue.

IOM's twice-yearly recommendations to the rotating EU Presidencies are guided by its Migration Governance Framework (MiGOF) which is the first, and so far, only detailed articulation of planned and well-managed migration policies.

IOM's recommendations can be downloaded here.

