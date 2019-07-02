02 Jul 2019

IOM Recommendations to the Finnish Presidency of the Council of the European Union (July - December 2019)

Report
from International Organization for Migration
Published on 01 Jul 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (215.57 KB)

EU Budget and SDGs Anchor IOM Recommendations to EU Council Presidency

Brussels – The International Organization for Migration (IOM) in recommendations released yesterday (01/07), encouraged the new Presidency of the Council of the European Union (EU) to advance a long-term EU budget that promotes orderly, safe, regular and responsible migration as key to sustainable development in countries of origin, transit and destination.

Finland – which on 1 July assumed the EU Presidency for the next six months – will be leading the Presidency when Heads of State and Government gather at the United Nations in New York in September to review progress on the implementation of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and the 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

“At the same time, the Finnish Presidency will play an essential role in advancing the next long-term EU budget, which we recommend be designed to ensure that well-managed migration positively contributes to the achievement of the 2030 Agenda,” said Ola Henrikson, IOM’s Regional Director for the EU, European Economic Area and North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO).

“SDG target 10.7 calls on governments to facilitate orderly, safe, regular and responsible migration. This budget is an opportunity to do so with a long-term perspective,” he said.

IOM’s key recommendations therefore encourage coherent, evidence-based EU migration policies across the spectrum that can help to ensure that well-managed migration is a driver of development and well-being for migrants, communities and countries in Europe and beyond. The Finnish Presidency is equally encouraged to promote a change in the narrative on migration at the highest levels.

Concerning the EU’s approach to return, readmission and reintegration, IOM believes that EU migration funds within the EU’s next Multiannual Financial Framework (MFF) should be designed to fully respect fundamental rights and guarantee humane, dignified return conditions.

Finally, because migration plays a key role in today’s environment and climate change challenges, IOM recommends that EU Member State planning integrates migration into climate and environment policies and ensures that regional cooperation frameworks address this issue.

IOM's twice-yearly recommendations to the rotating EU Presidencies are guided by its Migration Governance Framework (MiGOF) which is the first, and so far, only detailed articulation of planned and well-managed migration policies.

IOM's recommendations can be downloaded here.

For more information please contact Melissa Julian at IOM Brussels, Tel: +32 287 7133, Email: mjulian@iom.int

International Organization for Migration:
Copyright © IOM. All rights reserved.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Recommended reading - more ways to find related content, ‘most-read’ and ‘must read’ reports

The number of reports published on ReliefWeb recently passed another milestone: 750,000.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.