IOM, Rakuten Viber Join Together to Combat Xenophobia

Geneva -- The International Organization for Migration and Rakuten Viber announce a new partnership to fight xenophobia, stigma and discrimination with an interactive global community and a special exclusive sticker pack on Viber. The community is free and already available for all Viber users across the globe, providing relevant content for both migrants and locals alike.

The partnership aims to foster social cohesion and combat widespread online racist and xenophobic incidents in the wake of COVID-19. The pandemic has in some cases been used as a pretext to scapegoat foreign nationals and the most vulnerable, blaming them for the virus' spread.

"Being able to support local communities and provide a platform for people to seek assistance and empowerment in these uncertain times is a priority for all of us at Rakuten Viber. For us, people are always in the centre of what we do and in order to delight our billion users across the globe we are constantly working on different social partnerships to address every need of our users. I am more than happy that Viber is joining forces with the IOM in the combat against xenophobia in this crucial moment when risk groups are most vulnerable," said Anna Znamenskaya, Chief Growth Officer at Rakuten Viber.

IOM remains concerned that xenophobia will increase, exacerbated by social tensions driven by an economic downturn. Now, more than ever, the safety and fairness of our society depends on the effective protection of the most vulnerable, including migrants.

A specially designed sticker pack called "Different, Together" will also be launched on Viber, to complement and support IOM's efforts against xenophobia. The stickers are designed by Hannah Padilla, a Filipina illustrator and artist. The sticker pack is a continuation of the partnership between IOM and Rakuten Viber, one of the leading global applications for free and secure communication.

All who download the pack from the Viber's sticker market will get smooth and instant access to the community and will be able to access and interact with the content.

More local IOM and Rakuten Viber campaigns are to follow soon -- stay tuned and open-minded!

