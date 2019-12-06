IOM Launches Return and Reintegration Platform

Geneva – The International Organization for Migration (IOM) with support from the European Union, today (06/12) launched the Return and Reintegration Platform, a global tool that aims at disseminating knowledge and good practices in the field of migrant return and reintegration.

The platform is intended to share knowledge, expertise and lessons learnt among practitioners in host, transit and origin countries. Through this unique community of practice, users will be able to take part in online discussions with peers through thematic groups, attend online courses and webinars, share resources and publications and showcase flagship initiatives.

The platform will also act as a depository of knowledge, gathering relevant publications and resources on return and reintegration in one place.

“Strengthening information sharing and disseminating knowledge and lessons learnt is key to promoting multi-stakeholder cooperation towards dignified return and sustainable reintegration,” explained Renate Held, Director of Migration Management Department at IOM.

“The Return and Reintegration Platform contributes to this objective by fostering continuous learning, encouraging evidence-based programming, and reinforcing cross-regional cooperation among key stakeholders.”

The platform has been developed by the Knowledge Management Hub, established by IOM in late 2017 and funded by the European Union under its Pilot Action for Voluntary Return and Sustainable, Community-Based Reintegration. The Knowledge Management Hub aims at assisting the implementation of the EU-IOM Actions in support of migrant protection and reintegration. These knowledge management activities are further supported by workshops and a small-scale research fund to respond to knowledge gaps in the field of return and reintegration.

