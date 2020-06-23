IOM launches online course on Counter trafficking in humanitarian settings

Geneva- One of the most neglected protection issues in emergencies is human trafficking. Often viewed as a pre-existing problem and not as a direct consequence of conflict or natural disaster, trafficking remains largely unaddressed during emergencies. For traffickers around the world, each disaster signals a sudden availability of potential prey. The International Organization for Migration (IOM) works in close Partnership with governments and humanitarian partners to address all aspects of counter-trafficking responses -- Prevention, Protection, and Prosecution.

Today, IOM is launching an online training course on Countering Human Trafficking in Humanitarian Settings. The course, which has been developed by IOM experts in partnership with the US Department of State's Office to Monitor and Combat Trafficking in Persons is designed for external audiences who may be familiar with humanitarian responses but are less familiar with anti-trafficking interventions in emergency contexts.

The 11-module training is free of charge and provides a good foundation to show how human trafficking poses a very real risk to people affected by conflict, instability, natural disaster, and displacement.

The course is available in English , French , Spanish , Arabic on IOM's E-Campus website, and will also be housed within SDL for IOM staff.

