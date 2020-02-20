IOM Launches Guidance to Improve Protection and Assistance for Migrants Vulnerable to Violence, Exploitation and Abuse

Geneva - The International Organization for Migration (IOM) is launching today (20/02) a new suite of publications to support the identification of vulnerabilities associated with migration and improve the protection and assistance available to migrants. These tools are the first of their kind and will assist policymakers and practitioners by laying out clear operational direction on providing protection and assistance to migrants vulnerable to, or who have been subject to, violence, exploitation and abuse.

IOM’s approach to migrant vulnerability is rooted in the principle that the human rights of migrants should be upheld, promoted, and migrants should be afforded the protection and assistance they require. “Migrants who have suffered violence, exploitation and abuse often struggle to access the help they need to recover,” said Mathieu Luciano, Head of IOM’s Assistance to Vulnerable Migrants Unit.

“We are confident that this new guidance will support States, international organizations and non-governmental organizations in their efforts to improve the protection and assistance to migrants vulnerable to violence, exploitation and abuse.”

The tools, which are available for download here include:

The IOM Handbook on Protection and Assistance for Migrants Vulnerable to Violence, Exploitation and Abuse which provides practical guidance for States, the private sector, international organizations and civil society actors on identification, referral, protection and assistance for migrants vulnerable to violence, exploitation, and abuse. It also outlines actions that need to be taken to mitigate and reduce their vulnerability. It is applicable in countries of origin, transit, and destination.

An IOM Guidance on Referral Mechanisms for the Protection and Assistance of Migrants Vulnerable to Violence, Exploitation and Abuse and Victims of Trafficking which complements the Handbook and provides guidance on developing and implementing referral mechanisms for migrants vulnerable to violence, exploitation and abuse.

The IOM Guidance on Response Planning for Migrants Vulnerable to Violence, Exploitation and Abuse which offers guidance on planning processes related to the protection and assistance of migrants vulnerable to violence, exploitation and abuse in order to strengthen strategic and operational responses at the local, national and transnational levels.

Renate Held, Director of the Department of Migration Management, agrees saying, “I believe that this guidance will be useful to all those working with vulnerable migrants in understanding the various factors that can increase (or decrease) vulnerability, identifying vulnerable migrants, and advocating for and implementing meaningful action to ensure that migrants can live safe, dignified and productive lives.”

These tools were produced with support from the European Union, and with contributions from the IOM Development Fund, within the framework of the Global Action Against Trafficking in Persons and Smuggling of Migrants (GLO.ACT), a joint initiative implemented by UNODC in partnership with IOM and UNICEF.

For more information, please contact: Heather Komenda, hkomenda@iom.int

For Media queries, please contact: Safa Msehli, smsehli@iom.int