IOM issue briefs present a way forward on UN Secretary-General’s GCM report recommendations

New York – To coincide with today’s launch of the UN Secretary General’s report on the implementation of the Global Compact for Safe, Orderly and Regular Migration (GCM), the International Organization for Migration (IOM) is pleased to present a series of complementary Issue Briefs further elaborating on the recommendations of the report.

The Briefs draw on IOM’s extensive policy and operational experience working around the world in close cooperation with states, partner agencies, civil society, the private sector, academia as well as migrants. They present insights and ways forward to support the implementation of the SG report’s four recommendations on building more inclusive societies, promoting safe and regular migration, preventing loss of life and other tragedies during migration, and building capacity.

The purpose of the Briefs is to contribute to discussions taking place as part of Migration Week (14-18 February) during which a number of events and activities are being held to help prepare for the inaugural International Migration Review Forum (IMRF) in May. The IMRF will serve as a platform for United Nations Member States to discuss and share progress on the implementation of all aspects of the Global Compact, including as it relates to the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

The Briefs highlight a common thread running through the SG’s report, emphasizing the opportunity that States now have to use the lessons of the COVID-19 pandemic to take a fresh approach to migration governance that best supports the implementation of the Compact and attainment of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

“Now is the time for action on migration,” said Ugochi Daniels, IOM Deputy Director General for Operations.

“The SG’s report gives us a common direction for advancing on migration governance in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. IOM believes strongly in the importance of evidence-based policy and linking policy and operations on the ground. This is the spirit in which we have prepared these short documents on the key issues the SG has raised: building more inclusive societies, promoting safe and regular migration that prevents loss of life, and capacity development more broadly.’’

Underscoring the significance of maintaining momentum on implementation of the Global Compact, IOM’s Director General, António Vitorino, noted that “as Coordinator of the UN Network on Migration, IOM is well-placed to lead global discussions and provide guidance and support with the aim of strengthening migration governance capacities at all levels. We look forward to the many constructive dialogues over the course of Migration Week and stand ready to support States and stakeholders in capturing progress and identifying priorities for the future.”

