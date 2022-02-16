IOM Issue Brief: Promoting Safe and Regular Migration

This issue brief is one of four that IOM, the UN Migration Agency, has drafted to support stakeholders in their discussions on the recommendations of the UN Secretary-General’s report on the implementation of the Global Compact for Safe, Orderly and Regular Migration, ahead of the inaugural International Migration Review Forum (IMRF) in May 2022. The brief draws on the extensive policy and operational experience IOM has acquired working around the world in close cooperation with States partner agencies, civil society, the private sector, academia as well as migrants themselves, and presents insights and ways forward to support implementation of the Secretary-General’s recommendations.