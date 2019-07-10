10 Jul 2019

IOM Headquarters / International Cooperation and Partnerships Division: Partnerships with the Private Sector

International Organization for Migration
Unleashing the Power of Partnerships for the Benefit of Migrants

Over the past decade, migration-related challenges have grown increasingly complex and far exceed the capacity of traditional actors, such as official development aid providers. It is nearly impossible to make migration work for all without governments, UN agencies, civil society organizations and the private sector coming together. IOM recognizes businesses and foundations as both partners and important stakeholders that offer unique skills, knowledge and expertise in tackling today’s pressing migration challenges. IOM therefore seeks to develop long-term transformative partnerships with the private sector to improve the lives of migrants worldwide.

International Organization for Migration:
Copyright © IOM. All rights reserved.

