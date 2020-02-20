World + 2 more
IOM Guidance on Referral Mechanisms
Attachments
The practical guidelines contained in this publication provide guidance on how to develop and implement referral mechanisms for the protection and assistance of migrants vulnerable to violence, exploitation and abuse. The objective is to strengthen operational responses and thereby improve protection and assistance at the local, national and transnational levels. The publication should be considered as complementing the IOM Handbook. Protection and Assistance for Migrants Vulnerable to Violence, Exploitation and Abuse (hereafter the IOM Handbook).
