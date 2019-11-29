IOM, Grand Duchy of Luxembourg sign regional project for migrant women

Managua. In recognition of the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women, November 25, the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg and the International Organization for Migration (IOM) signed a project to promote the inclusion of measures to protect migrant women and prevent gender-based violence in public policies in Central America and the Dominican Republic.

This regional project reaffirms the commitment and efforts of IOM and the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg to continue working for the protection of women, especially those in migratory contexts.

“This project is very interesting as it is aligned with three of the baselines of our partnership - support for projects that respond to a regional problem; migration, a very important issue not only for our partnership but for all our foreign policy; and gender, which allows us to focus through this project on migrant women, given that among the people who migrate, women are the most vulnerable” said Joe Geisbusch, chargé d'affaires a.i. at the Luxembourg Embassy in Nicaragua.

“Women represent approximately 53 percent of the total Central American intra-regional migrant population, according to a study we undertook on 2018” said Paola Zepeda, Head of Office at IOM Nicaragua. “The migration of women is caused by many factors and the lack of documentation and irregular migratory situation of most migrant women in transit through Central America makes it difficult to provide access to information, assistance and due processes and therefore guarantee their fundamental rights”, explained Zepeda.

Among the results of the project, it is expected to strengthen coordination between different regional bodies, promote authorities’ and social actors’ awareness of violence that affects migrant women at the regional level and improve comprehensive support during the psycho-socio-economic reintegration of migrant women and their families.

Included as part of the project, the II Regional Congress on Women in Migratory Contexts - “Women in Migration: Gender, Human Rights and Empowerment” will be held, in San José, Costa Rica from December 3 to the 5, 2019, with the support of the Regional Conference on Migration (RCM). The event will be broadcast live and the promotional video can be found on Twitter and Facebook.

This project contributes to the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goal 5, specifically SDG 5.2 related to eliminating all forms of violence against women and girls in the public and private spheres, including trafficking and sexual and other types of exploitation.

For more info please contact Anabell Cruz at IOM Nicaragua, Email: amcruz@iom.int, Tel: +505 8285 6049